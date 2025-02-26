Algeria has denounced fresh French sanctions on the North African nation as the latest in "a long series of threats and harassment" targeting the country.

In a statement, the Algerian Foreign Ministry called the French move another act of "provocation."

"Algeria was not officially informed of the French measures, as required by bilateral agreements between the two countries," it said.

These sanctions "will not affect Algeria in any way," the ministry stressed.

On Tuesday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot announced new sanctions against Algeria during an interview with broadcaster BFMTV.

Barrot declared that he had taken "measures to restrict movement and access to national territory for certain Algerian dignitaries.”

"These are reversible measures which will come to an end as soon as the cooperation we are calling for resumes," the minister said.

He added that France is ready to take further measures if no progress is observed.

Volatile ties

Barrot also reiterated his readiness to go to Algeria if that would "unblock a certain number of situations."

France is taking action against Algeria for its refusal to receive certain illegal nationals expelled from France, including the assailant of the Mulhouse attack, as well as the imprisonment of the Franco-Algerian writer Boualem Sansal, he said.