WORLD
2 MIN READ
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
The State Department says US multi-year contracts are pared down 92%, or $54 billion.
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Programmes that were not cut included food assistance, life-saving medical treatments for diseases like HIV and malaria, and support for countries including Haiti, Cuba, Venezuela, and Lebanon, among others, the spokesperson said. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
February 27, 2025

The United States has dramatically cut the budgets of overseas development and aid programmes, with multi-year contracts pared down by 92 percent, or $54 billion, the State Department said.

After his inauguration on January 20, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order demanding a freeze on all US foreign aid for 90 days, during which time it would undergo a review by senior political leadership to cut spending on programmes that did not align with his "America First" agenda.

The review, in part, targeted multi-year foreign assistance contracts awarded by the US Agency for International Development (USAID), with the vast majority eliminated during its course.

"At the conclusion of a process led by USAID leadership, including tranches personally reviewed by Secretary (Marco) Rubio, nearly 5,800 awards with $54 billion in value remaining were identified for elimination as part of the America First agenda — a 92 percent reduction," a State Department spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday.

'Commonsense eliminations'

RECOMMENDED

The review also looked at more than 9,100 grants involving foreign assistance, valued at more than $15.9 billion.

At the conclusion of the review, 4,100 grants worth almost $4.4 billion were targeted to be eliminated, a 28 percent reduction.

"These commonsense eliminations will allow the bureaus, along with their contracting and grants officers, to focus on remaining programmes, find additional efficiencies, and tailor subsequent programmes more closely to the Administration's America First priorities," the State Department spokesperson said.

Programmes that were not cut included food assistance, life-saving medical treatments for diseases like HIV and malaria, and support for countries including Haiti, Cuba, Venezuela, and Lebanon, among others, the spokesperson said.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks
Massive Instagram data breach exposes personal info of over 17M users: Reports
Israel on high alert for possibility of US military action against Iran, sources say
Bangladesh seeks to join international force in Gaza
Myanmar votes in second phase of military-run election
Trump orders commanders to draw up Greenland invasion plan: Report
Man charged with first-degree murder after killing six, including child, in Mississippi
Trump says already making Venezuela 'rich, safe again'
Israel kills 3 Palestinians in Gaza in latest violation of ceasefire
Egypt beat defending champions Ivory Coast 3-2 to reach AFCON semi-finals
Trump wades into Iran protests with 'ready to help' jibe
Protesters raise pre-1979 Iranian flag at Tehran's London embassy
Türkiye sends another 'Goodness Ship' carrying tonnes of aid to Sudan