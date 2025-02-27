The recent escalation of violence in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, where M23 rebels have intensified an offensive against government forces, has led to the closure of 2,594 schools, authorities said on Wednesday.

A statement issued by the Education Ministry indicated that 1,483 schools have been closed in North Kivu province while 1,111 are closed in South Kivu province, affecting 1.1 million children.

“The resumption of school activities has been difficult, with the safety of students and teachers compromised due to explosive devices in certain schools,” the ministry said.