WORLD
2 MIN READ
Conflict in eastern DRC affects over 1M schoolchildren: Government
2,594 schools have been closed due to violence in restive provinces of North and South Kivu.
Conflict in eastern DRC affects over 1M schoolchildren: Government
1,483 schools have been closed in North Kivu [ Photo: AA] / Others
By Staff Reporter
February 27, 2025

The recent escalation of violence in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, where M23 rebels have intensified an offensive against government forces, has led to the closure of 2,594 schools, authorities said on Wednesday.

A statement issued by the Education Ministry indicated that 1,483 schools have been closed in North Kivu province while 1,111 are closed in South Kivu province, affecting 1.1 million children.

“The resumption of school activities has been difficult, with the safety of students and teachers compromised due to explosive devices in certain schools,” the ministry said.

RECOMMENDED

“Many schools have been bombed, destroyed or transformed into military bases by armed groups. By targeting students and schools, this war is also a war on our future. In an unprecedented tragedy, a school was even turned into a cemetery, illustrating the horror and despair that plagues the education sector in conflict zones,” the statement added.

The M23 group has intensified its territorial control in eastern DRC since December, seizing the provincial capitals of Goma and Bukavu.

Fighting in eastern DRC has led to the deaths of more than 7,000 people this year, Congo's Prime Minister Judith Suminwa Tuluka told the UN Human Rights Council on Monday.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks
Massive Instagram data breach exposes personal info of over 17M users: Reports
Israel on high alert for possibility of US military action against Iran, sources say
Bangladesh seeks to join international force in Gaza
Myanmar votes in second phase of military-run election
Trump orders commanders to draw up Greenland invasion plan: Report
Man charged with first-degree murder after killing six, including child, in Mississippi
Trump says already making Venezuela 'rich, safe again'
Israel kills 3 Palestinians in Gaza in latest violation of ceasefire
Egypt beat defending champions Ivory Coast 3-2 to reach AFCON semi-finals
Trump wades into Iran protests with 'ready to help' jibe
Protesters raise pre-1979 Iranian flag at Tehran's London embassy