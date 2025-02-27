The Palestinian resistance group Hamas reiterated its commitment to a Gaza ceasefire agreement, saying Israeli attempts to hinder the release of prisoners have failed.

Israel released 596 Palestinian prisoners overnight after Hamas handed over the bodies of four Israeli captives. Tel Aviv is also expected to free 46 detainees on Thursday.

"We imposed the release of our heroic prisoners in parallel with the handover of the remains of the enemy’s captives to prevent the occupation from continuing to evade the requirements of the agreement," Hamas said in a statement on Thursday.

"The Israeli attempts to obstruct the release of our prisoners have failed. The enemy has no other option but to start the negotiations of the second phase" of the agreement, it added.

The Palestinian group affirmed its commitment to the ceasefire deal and readiness to start the second-phase negotiations.

"The only way to release the occupation’s captives in Gaza is through negotiation and adherence to what has been agreed upon," it stressed.

“Any attempts by (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu and his government to backtrack or obstruct the agreement will only lead to more suffering to the captives and their families."