Explosions killed 11 people and wounded 65 at a rally held by M23 rebels in the eastern Congolese city of Bukavu on Thursday, the leader of the rebel alliance said, blaming President Felix Tshisekedi for the violence.

DRC's presidency, which says neighbouring Rwanda is backing the insurgents, said on X there had been "several" deaths in a post on X and blamed "a foreign army illegally present on Congolese soil".

Neither side offered evidence for their claims.

Corneille Nangaa, leader of the rebel alliance that includes M23, said at a press conference that the grenades used were the same type as employed by Burundi's army in DRC.

Reuters could not independently verify this.

Burundian army spokesperson Brigadier General Gaspard Baratuza told Reuters there were no Burundian soldiers in Bukavu but did not address the accusation over the grenades.

The rebels have been advancing through eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo since the start of the year, seizing Bukavu and the region's largest city Goma.