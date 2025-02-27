Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said Ankara expects the US to refrain from "supporting the PKK terrorist organisation," which poses a threat to Türkiye.

"Particularly in the fight against Daesh in Syria, the US needs to reconsider its relationship parameters and step away from obligation to support the PKK, which poses a threat to Türkiye," Fidan said in an interview with Al Jazeera Arabic on Wednesday.

"This is a critical national security issue for us. Because the US considers it a tactical situation to keep ISIS (Daesh) members in prison. However, supporting the PKK while doing so is a national security concern for us, and it is a truly toxic issue between us and the US. This has to end," he said.

Even though the new administration will be unable to reach an agreement with Syria's PKK/YPG terrorist organisation, which seeks its own rule and power base, Fidan expressed hope for a peaceful solution to this major problem.

Türkiye advises Syria's new administration that ensuring equal access to constitutional citizenship would significantly contribute to societal peace.

Stressing that the second crucial tenet of this peace is that no entity, other than legal state organs, should carry weapons, Fidan warned, "The fact that the PKK and its affiliated elements occupy one-third of Syria's territory, most of which are Arab cities, means that the PKK has occupied areas where Arabs live."

Drawing attention to the fact that the US and European countries continue to support the PKK/YPG for the prison service they provide, the Turkish foreign minister said in exchange for holding Daesh prisoners in their prison, the terrorist organisation occupied one-third of Syria's territory "via a lie."

Fidan said terrorists from Iraq, Türkiye, and Iran are being sheltered on Syrian territory, citing "threats to Syria's territorial integrity, threats to Iraq's territorial integrity, and threats to Türkiye," and urged that this needs to be resolved.

Related Türkiye neutralises senior PKK terrorist in northern Iraq

Solidarity with Kurdish brothers

He pointed out that there are certain initiatives taken by the government and that the "friendship" between Ankara and the President of the Kurdish Regional Government is "extremely advanced."

Emphasising the tremendous solidarity between Türkiye and "its Kurdish brothers” in the KRG in the fight against terrorism, Fidan said: "They, too, have unfortunately been subjected to the PKK's attacks, crimes, and offenses. In response, we show solidarity."

"Therefore, they too have efforts and initiatives to encourage the PKK to disband and lay down its arms," he said.