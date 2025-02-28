The number of people killed in Goma and its surroundings in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has exceeded 8,500 since January, when M23 rebels intensified fighting with government forces and captured the city, authorities said.

Health Minister Samuel-Roger Kamba said on Thursday more than 5,700 wounded have been recorded.

"We have already buried more than 8,500 people in the city of Goma. We still have about 30 bodies in our morgues," Kamba told reporters at a press briefing on the latest assessment of the humanitarian crisis in Goma, the capital of North Kivu province.

"In the last two days alone, we retrieved 23 bodies of people killed between February 23 and 25."

Kamba said the government also condemned forced conscription of young people into rebel activities, noting that "four trucks have so far picked up young people to force them to join our enemies."