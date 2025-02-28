The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor expressed shock on Thursday over the physical and psychological conditions of recently freed Palestinian prisoners from the seventh batch of a prisoner exchange deal between Hamas and Israel.

“Israel’s release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and detainees, who arrived in Gaza recently in exceptionally poor health, illustrates its ongoing use of torture to terrorize and persecute prisoners and detainees and break their will until the very end of their detention,” the Geneva-based non-profit organisation said in a statement.

“The repeated release of such visibly unhealthy individuals from Israeli prisons reveals that the heinous torture and willful medical neglect they endure have escalated to appalling levels,” it added.

Euro-Med Monitor said that “even though the majority of detainees were not charged with any specific crimes, many of them claimed that they were beaten, mistreated, and threatened right up until the very last minute before their release.”

It stressed that Israel “must immediately cease its crime of enforced disappearance against Palestinian prisoners and detainees from the Gaza Strip; reveal all secret detention camps; (and) reveal the names, whereabouts and fates of all Palestinians it is holding from the Strip.”

Israel released 642 Palestinian prisoners on Thursday after Hamas handed over the bodies of four Israeli captives under the Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal.