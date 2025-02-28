WORLD
US, Russia take steps to ease diplomatic missions in Istanbul talks
US raises concerns over banking access, contracted services and stable staffing at its Moscow embassy, says State Department
By Staff Reporter
February 28, 2025

US and Russian delegations met in Istanbul, Türkiye to identify initial steps to stabilise operations of their diplomatic missions, said the US State Department.

"The United States raised concerns regarding access to banking and contracted services as well as the need to ensure stable and sustainable staffing levels at the US Embassy in Moscow," it said in a statement on Thursday.

"Through constructive discussions, both sides identified concrete initial steps to stabilise bilateral mission operations in these areas," it added.

The discussions followed a meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on February 18, where both sides agreed to initiate talks on issues affecting their respective diplomatic missions.

The US delegation was led by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Russia and Central Europe Sonata Coulter, while the Russian side was headed by Ambassador Alexander Darchiev, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s North American Department.

Coulter and Darchiev agreed to hold a follow-up meeting in the near future, with details on the date, location and representation yet to be determined, according to the State Department.

