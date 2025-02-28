US and Russian delegations met in Istanbul, Türkiye to identify initial steps to stabilise operations of their diplomatic missions, said the US State Department.

"The United States raised concerns regarding access to banking and contracted services as well as the need to ensure stable and sustainable staffing levels at the US Embassy in Moscow," it said in a statement on Thursday.

"Through constructive discussions, both sides identified concrete initial steps to stabilise bilateral mission operations in these areas," it added.

The discussions followed a meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on February 18, where both sides agreed to initiate talks on issues affecting their respective diplomatic missions.