Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the European Union have agreed to push for the conclusion of a free trade pact this year, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.

The visit by von der Leyen, accompanied by leaders of EU nations, comes at a time of rising geopolitical tension, with Brussels and New Delhi set to outline key areas for closer cooperation as part of their strategic partnership.

"We are both looking to diversify some of our most critical value chains," said von der Leyen, who began a two-day visit to India on Thursday.

She called for an "ambitious" trade and investment deal covering industries from batteries and pharmaceuticals to semiconductors, clean hydrogen and defence.

Talks for an India-EU free trade deal resumed in 2021 after having been stalled for eight years, and now cover issues from investment protection to geographical indications.

Opportunity for partnership

The EU is India's largest trading partner in goods, with two-way trade growing about 90 percent over a decade to stand at $137.5 billion in the fiscal year 2023/24.

Speaking at an event in New Delhi, von der Leyen said troubled times offered great opportunities for partnership between India and the EU.

The two leaders had agreed to push to conclude a free trade pact this year, she added.