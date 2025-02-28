A Washington-based human rights group has submitted evidence to the International Criminal Court (ICC) calling for an investigation into former US President Joe Biden and his administration for complicity in Israeli war crimes in Gaza.

In a 172-page document submitted to ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan on January 24, 2025, and made public this Monday, Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN) accused Biden, former Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and former Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin of "aiding and abetting, as well as intentionally contributing to" Israeli war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

The submission highlights the US government's extensive military, political, and public support for Israel, including more than $17.9 billion in weapon transfers since October 7, 2023, intelligence sharing, and diplomatic backing – such as repeated US vetoes of UN Security Council resolutions condemning Israeli actions.

According to Reed Brody, a veteran war crimes lawyer and DAWN board member, there are solid grounds for an ICC investigation.

"The bombs dropped on Palestinian hospitals, schools, and homes are American bombs. The campaign of murder and persecution has been carried out with American support," Brody tells TRT World.

"So, we find ourselves at a decisive moment for the future of international criminal law, and the question is, will the ICC, and with it the promise of international justice, be yet another victim buried in the rubble of Gaza?"

What are the legal grounds?

Although individuals and organisations cannot directly refer cases to the ICC, they can submit communications or evidence to the Prosecutor, who may decide to open a preliminary examination. If there is enough evidence, the Prosecutor can seek authorisation from the ICC's Pre-Trial Chamber to start a formal investigation.

DAWN’s submission is based on Article 15 of the Rome Statute, which allows third parties to provide evidence relevant to the Prosecutor in response to his call for parties to present information relevant to the ongoing probe.

Additionally, while neither Israel nor the US are members of the ICC, the Court's jurisdiction extends to crimes committed on the territory of member states or by nationals of member countries.

Since Palestine acceded to the Rome Statute in 2015 and was recognised as a state by the ICC in 2021, the Court's jurisdiction extends to crimes committed in Gaza, the occupied West Bank, and East Jerusalem. This means that Israeli nationals and any foreign officials who aid and abet their crimes can be prosecuted under ICC jurisdiction.

How to resist US political pressure?

Despite the principle that no state or leader should be above the law when serious crimes are committed, history suggests otherwise.

The US has a long history of failing to champion the rule of law; exerting political and economic pressure on international legal organisations when investigations target American or Israeli actions.

Washington had previously sanctioned former ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda and other ICC staff over the Court's investigations into war crimes by the US in Afghanistan and its ally Israel in the Palestinian territories.

Fast forward to today, one of the first actions Trump took after starting his new term in January 2025 was sanctioning the ICC, including Prosecutor Karim Khan. This was in retaliation for the arrest warrants issued for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.