WORLD
2 min read
US mulls removing Syria's Hayat Tahrir al Sham from its terror list
State Department says it will review the group’s status and consider suspending the Caesar Act sanctions.
US mulls removing Syria's Hayat Tahrir al Sham from its terror list
FILE PHOTO: A fighter rides a bike following evacuation orders from factions of Hayat Tahrir al Sham, after Bashar al Assad was ousted. / Reuters
July 1, 2025

The US said on Monday that it may remove the Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS) group from its terror list, following the lifting of sanctions on post-Assad Syria.

According to a statement, the US State Department announced it will review the terror designation of HTS and consider fully suspending the Caesar Act sanctions on Syria, in line with a directive by US President Donald Trump.

It will also review the Specially Designated Global Terrorist designations of HTS and Syria’s President Ahmed al Sharaa, as well as Syria’s State Sponsor of Terrorism designation, while exploring further sanctions relief through the UN.

“Today’s actions mark the beginning of a new chapter for the people of Syria as they work to shape a future that is safe, stable, and successful,” the statement said.

RelatedTRT Global - US takes first steps to ease 50 years of sanctions on Syria, thanks to Türkiye and Saudi efforts

‘Path to stability, peace’

RECOMMENDED

The White House said on Monday that Trump signed an executive order to terminate the US sanctions programme on Syria.

Earlier, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that the move aims to support Syria’s “path to stability and peace.”

In May, Trump announced at an investment forum in Riyadh that he would lift the “brutal and crippling” sanctions on Syria. A day later, he held a landmark meeting with Sharaa in Saudi Arabia – the first meeting between the US and Syrian leaders in 25 years.

Bashar Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups captured Damascus on December 8 in a swift offensive led by Hayat Tahrir al Sham.

RelatedTRT Global - Syria carries out first SWIFT transaction in post-war milestone

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor
Trump accuses UK of 'great stupidity' for handing over Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Spain lowers flags as rescuers search wreckage after deadly train crash
Trump says US 'has to have' Greenland, floats Davos talks with world leaders
Trump threatens steep tariffs after reports hint Macron may decline Gaza Board of Peace
Canadian tourist found dead on an Australian beach, surrounded by a pack of dingoes