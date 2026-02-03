Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa met in Damascus on Tuesday with Kurdish representatives in Syria, according to the SANA news agency.

Al Sharaa received a delegation from the Kurdish National Council at the People’s Palace in the Syrian capital, the agency reported.

During the meeting, Al Sharaa reaffirmed the government’s “commitment to guaranteeing the rights of Kurdish citizens within the framework of the Syrian Constitution,” SANA said.

The delegation, for its part, welcomed Presidential Decree No. 13, describing it as “an important step towards strengthening rights and safeguarding cultural and social particularities.”