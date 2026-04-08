WAR ON IRAN
2 min read
Iran approaches US peace talks with caution: UN envoy
Previous nuclear talks in Geneva in late February ended with some progress but no breakthrough, and were set to resume the following week in Vienna, before the US and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran two days later.
Iran approaches US peace talks with caution: UN envoy
We will go for negotiations to see how serious the other side is," the ambassador, Ali Bahreini, told Reuters. / Reuters
a day ago

Iran will approach peace talks with the US with far more caution than in previous negotiations due to a big gap in trust, and the war will affect the future legal regime of the Strait of Hormuz, the Iranian ambassador to the UN in Geneva has said.

"We are not putting any trust in the other side. Our military forces are keeping their preparedness...but meanwhile, we will go for negotiations to see how serious the other side is," the ambassador, Ali Bahreini, told Reuters on Wednesday.

The United States and Iran have agreed to a two-week ceasefire brokered by Pakistan, suspending a six-week-old war that has killed thousands, spread across the Middle East and caused unprecedented disruption to the world's energy supplies.

US President Donald Trump announced the agreement late on Tuesday, two hours before a deadline he had set for Iran to open the blockaded Strait of Hormuz or face the destruction of its "whole civilisation".

RECOMMENDED

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he had invited Iranian and US delegations to meet in Islamabad on Friday for what would be the first official peace talks since the war began, and that Iran's president had confirmed it would attend.

Previous nuclear talks in Geneva in late February ended with some progress but no breakthrough, and were set to resume the following week in Vienna, before the US and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran two days later.

"Because of that reason, everything is now temporary. Even the arrangements for the Strait of Hormuz is temporary," Bahreini said.

RelatedTRT World - Pakistan thanks Türkiye, China, Saudi Arabia, allies for 'invaluable support' over US-Iran truce
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Iran's defence-industrial base 'completely' destroyed: Pentagon
Iranian attack damages Saudi Arabia's oil pipeline bypassing Hormuz: report
Pakistan thanks Türkiye, China, Saudi Arabia, allies for 'invaluable support' over US-Iran truce
How does Turkish intelligence help calm regional tensions behind the scenes?
No fees can be imposed on Hormuz transit: Oman
Türkiye FM discusses US-Iran ceasefire, lasting peace in calls with Iran, Qatar
Trump signals US-Iran cooperation after controversial 'regime change' claim
President Erdogan welcomes US-Iran ceasefire, warns against 'provocations'
10 detained after terror attack on police post in Istanbul
Iran and Gulf states report fresh drone and missile attacks despite ceasefire
Shipowners cautious on Hormuz transit despite Iran–US ceasefire
Türkiye welcomes temporary US-Iran ceasefire, urges 'full implementation'
NATO sources confirm China link in Greek military espionage scandal
China, Russia, Türkiye, Pakistan can work together to guarantee peace in Middle East: Iranian envoy
World leaders, social media react as Pakistan defies sceptics in brokering US–Iran truce