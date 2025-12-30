US President Donald Trump has said that a recent US strike destroyed a dock area in Venezuela allegedly used to load boats with drugs, causing what he described as a "major explosion" and rendering the site unusable.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said the target was a coastal facility used to prepare narcotics for maritime transport.

"We hit all the boats, and now we hit the area," Trump said, describing the site as an "implementation area" that "is no longer around."

Trump did not specify which US agency carried out the strike, saying only that he knew who was responsible but did not want to disclose it.

He added that the location was "along the shore."

Asked whether he had recently spoken with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Trump said he had spoken with him "pretty recently," but added that "nothing much comes of it."

Trump had earlier referenced the operation during a radio interview on Friday, saying the US hit "a big plant or a big facility" linked to drug trafficking, without naming the location or providing further details.

The comments come as the United States has intensified military operations in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific since September, citing efforts to counter narcotics trafficking.