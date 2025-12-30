POLITICS
US strike destroys alleged Venezuelan drug-loading dock
President links strike to wider US pressure campaign against Caracas.
Washington cites anti-narcotics drive as regional operations intensify / Reuters
December 30, 2025

US President Donald Trump has said that a recent US strike destroyed a dock area in Venezuela allegedly used to load boats with drugs, causing what he described as a "major explosion" and rendering the site unusable.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said the target was a coastal facility used to prepare narcotics for maritime transport.

"We hit all the boats, and now we hit the area," Trump said, describing the site as an "implementation area" that "is no longer around."

Trump did not specify which US agency carried out the strike, saying only that he knew who was responsible but did not want to disclose it.

He added that the location was "along the shore."

Asked whether he had recently spoken with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Trump said he had spoken with him "pretty recently," but added that "nothing much comes of it."

Trump had earlier referenced the operation during a radio interview on Friday, saying the US hit "a big plant or a big facility" linked to drug trafficking, without naming the location or providing further details.

The comments come as the United States has intensified military operations in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific since September, citing efforts to counter narcotics trafficking.

Strike in Eastern Pacific

At least 105 people have been killed in 29 strikes, according to official figures.

The campaign coincides with broader US pressure on Venezuela, including oil tanker blockades, vessel seizures and an expanded military presence near Venezuelan waters.

Venezuelan authorities have condemned the actions as "international piracy."

Separately, the US Southern Command said on Monday that US forces carried out a strike on a vessel allegedly engaged in narco-trafficking in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

The command said the operation was conducted in international waters under the direction of Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth.

"Two male narco-terrorists were killed. No US military forces were harmed," the statement said.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
