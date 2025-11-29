US
10 child deaths linked to COVID vaccines — US FDA memo
During Trump's first term, when the pandemic erupted, and under his successor Joe Biden, US health officials strongly endorsed the vaccines as lifesaving.
Kennedy, linked vaccines to autism and sought to rewrite the country's immunisation policies. / Reuters
November 29, 2025

The US Food and Drug Administration said in an internal memo that at least 10 children had likely died "because of" COVID-19 vaccinations, citing myocarditis, or heart inflammation, as a possible cause, the New York Times reported on Friday.

The Department of Health and Human Services, which includes the FDA, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the report.

The news comes as Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has sharply changed government policy on COVID vaccines, limiting access to them to people 65 and older, as well as those with underlying conditions.

Kennedy, a longtime anti-vaccine crusader before taking on the nation's top health post under President Donald Trump, has also linked vaccines to autism and sought to rewrite the country's immunisation policies.

The memo, written by the FDA's chief medical and scientific officer, Vinay Prasad, did not disclose the ages or health conditions of the children, or the vaccine manufacturers involved, the New York Times said.

Prasad was quoted as calling the finding "a profound revelation" and announcing plans to tighten vaccine oversight, including requiring randomised studies for all subgroups.

SOURCE:Reuters
