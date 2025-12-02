Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty has said that Cairo is conducting consultations with the US on an international conference for rebuilding Palestine’s Gaza following Israel’s two-year genocidal war on the enclave.

Speaking on Tuesday at a joint press conference in Berlin with his German counterpart, Johann Wadephul, Abdelatty said discussions are ongoing with Washington to set a date for the conference, which will be co-chaired by Egypt and the US.