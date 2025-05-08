US President Donald Trump has decided to cut off direct contact with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according Israeli Army Radio.

Yanir Cozin, a correspondent for Israeli Army Radio, said in a post on his X account that Trump made the decision after close associates told Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer that the president believes that Netanyahu is manipulating him.

An Israeli official added that Dermer's tone during recent discussions with senior Republican figures about what Trump should do was seen as arrogant and unhelpful.

The official said that people around Trump told him that "Netanyahu was manipulating him."