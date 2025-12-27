TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye holds ceremony in Ankara for fallen Libyan delegation
Türkiye conducted prayers and a moment of silence in Ankara for Libyan military officials killed in a tragic plane crash.
Türkiye holds ceremony in Ankara for fallen Libyan delegation
Ankara hosted a ceremony for the Libyan delegation before repatriation. / AA
December 27, 2025

Türkiye held a ceremony in the capital Ankara on Saturday before the bodies of members of a Libyan military delegation, including Chief of General Staff Gen. Mohammed Ali Al-Haddad, who were killed in a plane crash, were repatriated to Libya.

A private jet carrying the Libyan military delegation crashed in Ankara on December 23, killing all eight people on board, including five delegation members and three crew.

The ceremony took place at the Murted Air Base Command, where attendees observed a moment of silence, followed by a recitation from the Holy Quran and prayers for the deceased.

After their names were read aloud, the bodies of the Libyan delegation members were transferred to an aircraft and sent to Libya.

The ceremony was attended by Turkish National Defence Minister Yasar Guler, Chief of General Staff Gen. Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, Land Forces Commander Gen. Metin Tokel, Naval Forces Commander Adm. Ercument Tatlioglu, Libyan Ambassador to Ankara Mustafa Elgelaib, members of a Libyan military delegation, and families of the victims.

RECOMMENDED

Those killed included Libyan Chief of General Staff Gen. Mohammed Ali al Haddad, Libyan Land Forces Commander Lt. Gen. Futuri Gribel, Director of Libyan Military Factories Brig. Gen. Mahmoud Juma El Giteviy, adviser to the Libyan chief of general staff Mohammed Assavi, and photographer Mohammed Omar Ahmed Mahjoub.

Bayraktaroglu later departed for Libya to attend a military ceremony following the repatriation of the bodies.

RelatedTRT World - Turkish prosecutors widen probe into fatal Libyan jet crash in Ankara
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Only 180 Palestinians have left Gaza via Rafah crossing since reopening
Türkiye’s oldest polyphonic music institution marks 200th anniversary
Hamas leader rejects disarmament, calls for Israeli withdrawal from entire Gaza
Swiss academics call for ending research treaty with Israel
Türkiye condemns deadly RSF attack on displaced civilians in Sudan
Bangladesh election tests India’s influence as Beijing moves in
Saudi Arabia and US launch Blue Defender 26 naval drill in Jeddah
Heavy rain causes the Orontes River to flood homes in Syria's Idlib
Russia detains suspect in shooting of top military intelligence officer in Moscow
Polls open in second round of Portugal presidential vote
South Africa to withdraw its troops from UN peacekeeping mission in DRC
India and Malaysia pledge deeper semiconductor ties on Modi visit
Shooting in Syria’s Sweida countryside kills four, suspect arrested
Samsung to begin mass production of world's first 6th-generation high-bandwidth memory next week
Death toll reaches 27 after coal mine blast in India