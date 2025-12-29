Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said that Moscow agrees with US President Donald Trump's assessment that peace in Ukraine has become much closer and reached the final stages.

Asked at a press briefing in Moscow on Monday whether Russia agrees with Trump that Moscow and Kiev are closer to a peace deal and talks are in the final stages, Peskov said: "Of course."

However, Peskov did not specify which version of the peace plan is currently being agreed upon.

"For now, we do not consider it necessary to provide details," he said.

Trump said on Sunday that significant progress was made towards ending the Russia-Ukraine war following his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Before the meeting, the US president called his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, and they agreed to speak again soon.