WORLD
2 min read
Russia agrees with Trump's assessment that peace in Ukraine 'much closer': Kremlin
Kremlin spokesperson says Moscow will be able to fully assess Trump-Zelenskyy talks after receiving information from the US
Russia agrees with Trump's assessment that peace in Ukraine 'much closer': Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov leave a news conference, in Moscow, on Friday, December 19, 2025. / AP
December 29, 2025

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said that Moscow agrees with US President Donald Trump's assessment that peace in Ukraine has become much closer and reached the final stages.

Asked at a press briefing in Moscow on Monday whether Russia agrees with Trump that Moscow and Kiev are closer to a peace deal and talks are in the final stages, Peskov said: "Of course."

However, Peskov did not specify which version of the peace plan is currently being agreed upon.

"For now, we do not consider it necessary to provide details," he said.

Trump said on Sunday that significant progress was made towards ending the Russia-Ukraine war following his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Before the meeting, the US president called his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, and they agreed to speak again soon.

RECOMMENDED

The Kremlin spokesperson said Moscow will be able to fully assess the Trump-Zelenskyy talks after receiving information from the US.

According to him, Putin and Trump did not discuss the issue of a Christmas ceasefire in Ukraine, and the territorial issue remains the most difficult; Kiev's decision on Donbas is necessary to stop the fighting.

Peskov declined to reply to a question about whether Russia still demands that Ukraine withdraw its troops from the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

He also said that Putin and Trump are expected to talk over the phone in the near future, while no contacts are planned between Putin and Zelenskyy.

RelatedTRT World - Progress made in ending Russia-Ukraine war, Moscow will help in Kiev's reconstruction: Trump
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
'I have lost my faith in our integrity': Israel-Palestine director of HRW quits over blocked report
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
UK opens high-stakes probe into Peter Mandelson over Epstein email leak
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar