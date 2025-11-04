An investigation by several European media outlets revealed on Tuesday that hundreds of millions of location data points from mobile phones in Belgium, including those belonging to employees of EU institutions, NATO headquarters, and military bases, are being sold by data brokers.

The joint investigation by L’Echo, Le Monde, German public broadcasters BR and ARD, Netzpolitik.org, and BNR Nieuwsradio found that mobile applications collecting users' location data allow brokers to resell this information, despite it being officially labelled as "anonymous."

The investigation showed that the data makes it possible to accurately trace individuals' movements, including their homes, workplaces, and frequented places, posing potential security risks, particularly for those working in sensitive or critical institutions.

According to the report, mobile phones were detected within the premises of key infrastructures such as the Doel and Tihange nuclear power plants, high-security prisons, NATO headquarters in Brussels, and the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) in Mons.

Phones were also located at several Belgian military bases, including Kleine-Brogel, where US nuclear weapons are believed to be stored.

A NATO official told Belgian daily L'Echo that the alliance is "fully aware of the general risks that third-party data collection poses" and has "implemented measures to mitigate these risks," without disclosing further details. Despite these measures, more than 1,000 phones were located within NATO sites, according to the report.