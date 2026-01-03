WORLD
Venezuela’s vice president torpedoes Trump, slams Maduro abduction as 'barbaric'
Venezuela's Vice President Delcy Rodriguez accuses the US of abducting President Nicolas Maduro, rejecting any claim that his removal alters Venezuela’s leadership.
Venezuelan officials denounce what they call a US-led operation, framing it as an attack on sovereignty rather than a change in leadership. / Reuters
January 3, 2026

Venezuela’s vice president has accused the United States of abducting President Nicolas Maduro following overnight air strikes, denouncing what she described as a “regime change operation” aimed at stripping the country of its sovereignty and natural resources.

Speaking on state television, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said Washington’s actions showed that "the masks have fallen," arguing that the true objective of the operation was to dismantle Venezuela’s political independence and reimpose colonial-style rule.

Earlier, US President Trump touted Rodriguez, saying, "She's essentially willing to do what we think is necessary to make Venezuela great again."

Rodriguez, however, poured cold water on that, demanding Maduro's release and vowing to "defend" the country.

"We had already warned that an aggression was underway under false excuses and false pretences," Rodriguez said.

"What is being done to Venezuela is barbaric."

She accused the US of using what she described as a blockade and military siege as tools of domination, adding that despite what she said was his forced removal by US special forces, Maduro remained Venezuela’s sole legitimate leader.

Rodriguez demanded the immediate release of Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, whom she said had also been taken.

"The Venezuelan people are outraged by the illegal, illegitimate kidnapping of the president and the first lady," she said.

Her remarks came amid heightened tensions following the overnight attack, which she characterised as a "truly shameful" ideological assault on Venezuela.

"The governments of the world are simply shocked that Venezuela is the victim and target of an attack of this nature, which undoubtedly has Zionist overtones," Rodriguez added.

Significantly, Rodriguez delivered her address flanked by senior members of the Venezuelan government, including National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez, Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello, and the country’s foreign and defence ministers.

The display of unity appeared aimed at reinforcing the government’s claim that power remains firmly in Maduro’s hands.

Rodriguez urged Venezuelans to remain calm and unified, calling on citizens to defend national sovereignty against what she described as an "imperialist empire".

The televised appearance followed an earlier audio message in which Rodriguez demanded that Washington provide immediate "proof of life" for the detained president and first lady.

Throughout her address, Rodriguez repeatedly referred to Maduro as Venezuela’s "only president, underscoring that she and the government continue to recognise him as the country’s legitimate leader despite the events of the previous night.

