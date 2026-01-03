Venezuela’s vice president has accused the United States of abducting President Nicolas Maduro following overnight air strikes, denouncing what she described as a “regime change operation” aimed at stripping the country of its sovereignty and natural resources.

Speaking on state television, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said Washington’s actions showed that "the masks have fallen," arguing that the true objective of the operation was to dismantle Venezuela’s political independence and reimpose colonial-style rule.

Earlier, US President Trump touted Rodriguez, saying, "She's essentially willing to do what we think is necessary to make Venezuela great again."

Rodriguez, however, poured cold water on that, demanding Maduro's release and vowing to "defend" the country.

"We had already warned that an aggression was underway under false excuses and false pretences," Rodriguez said.

"What is being done to Venezuela is barbaric."

She accused the US of using what she described as a blockade and military siege as tools of domination, adding that despite what she said was his forced removal by US special forces, Maduro remained Venezuela’s sole legitimate leader.

Rodriguez demanded the immediate release of Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, whom she said had also been taken.