Residents across the Cuban capital hauled buckets and lined up for water from tanker trucks as a combination of fuel shortages and power grid instability left thousands of taps dry.
"This area is now having water problems. People are hauling water and waiting for the water truck," said resident Lazaro Noblet, while pushing a small handcart loaded with containers.
"Since oil is not coming into the country, there is no pumping, because that system runs on electricity."
For many, however, the struggle is not new. "Our problem has existed since 2021, and now it is 2026," said 58-year-old Maria de Jesus Rusindo, who has spent years carrying heavy containers into her home.
In other districts, Alfonso Pedro Gonzalez checked an empty roof tank before turning a dry faucet. He must boil the small amount of water he manages to collect from trucks.
Mexican volunteers load boats with aid
Volunteers in Mexico loaded a fleet of modest boats bound for Cuba with rice, baby wipes and other supplies in a growing grassroots effort to help the island as it grapples with the fallout of a US squeeze on oil imports that has led to power outages and a worsening economic crisis.
At a port in the southeast Mexican state of Yucatan, less than 800 kilometres across the Gulf of Mexico from Havana, several dozen people hoisted boxes out of cars and trucks alongside a hand-painted banner declaring: "Let Cuba Live."
"At the beginning we felt like we were going against the tide, trying to get enough aid," said Marisela Vega, one of the volunteers. "And suddenly it overflowed. ... When everyone started finding out, little by little they responded more and more."
Beans, baby formula, shampoo, and feminine pads have been donated, said Vega. Medications have also been purchased through donations.
The boats were expected to depart on Friday as part of "Nuestra America Convoy," or "Our America Convoy," a non-government initiative that is urging volunteers worldwide to send essential goods - especially food, medicines and energy supplies such as batteries and flashlights - to a single collection site in Cuba by Saturday, in direct response to measures taken by US President Donald Trump at a time of extreme tension between Washington and Havana.
Washington imposed an oil blockade on the Caribbean island after capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Havana's greatest benefactor, and Trump this week said he might soon have the "honor of taking Cuba," amid talks with the Cuban government.