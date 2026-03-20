Residents across the Cuban capital hauled buckets and lined up for water from tanker trucks as a combination of fuel shortages and power grid instability left thousands of taps dry.

"This area is now having water problems. People are hauling water and waiting for the water truck," said resident Lazaro Noblet, while pushing a small handcart loaded with containers.

"Since oil is not coming into the country, there is no pumping, because that system runs on electricity."

For many, however, the struggle is not new. "Our problem has existed since 2021, and now it is 2026," said 58-year-old Maria de Jesus Rusindo, who has spent years carrying heavy containers into her home.

In other districts, Alfonso Pedro Gonzalez checked an empty roof tank before turning a dry faucet. He must boil the small amount of water he manages to collect from trucks.