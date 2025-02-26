TÜRKİYE
President Erdogan, Serbian counterpart Vucic discuss bilateral ties
Vucic congratulates President Erdogan on his birthday, marking a personal moment of goodwill between the two leaders.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic have discussed expanding bilateral collaboration, particularly in the defence industry. / AA Archive
By Alican Tekingunduz
February 26, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has spoken with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in a phone call, addressing bilateral relations, regional stability, and global issues, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

During the conversation on Tuesday, Erdogan highlighted the deepening friendship and solidarity between Türkiye and Serbia.

He expressed Ankara’s hope for the swift formation of a new government in Serbia and emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region.

The Turkish president reaffirmed that Türkiye remains committed to strengthening cooperation with the new Serbian administration once it is established.

Defence industry and economic cooperation

The two leaders also discussed expanding bilateral collaboration, particularly in the defence industry. Erdogan noted that the joint efforts to enhance cooperation in various fields, especially defence, are expected to yield tangible results in the near future.

Personal exchange and well wishes

Erdogan took the opportunity to extend his good wishes to Vucic following the Serbian president’s car accident on February 8, expressing his concerns and wishing him a swift recovery.

In response, Vucic congratulated Erdogan's birthday, marking a moment of goodwill between the two leaders.

The phone call reaffirmed Türkiye and Serbia’s commitment to strengthening their partnership and fostering regional stability.

