WORLD
2 min read
'It's a shame,' Trump says as India launches attack on Pakistan
UN warns it is 'very concerned' over India's missile attacks on Pakistan, adds 'world cannot afford' an India-Pakistan confrontation.
00:00
'It's a shame,' Trump says as India launches attack on Pakistan
Asked about the Indian strikes, US President Donald Trump replied: "It’s a shame." / Reuters
May 6, 2025

US President Donald Trump has described India's latest confrontation with Pakistan as "a shame" and expressed hope that tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours end “very quickly."

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday at the White House, Trump said: "It's a shame. We just heard about it just as we were walking in the doors of the Oval."

"I guess people knew something was going to happen based on a little bit of the past. They've been fighting for a long time. You know, they've been fighting for many, many decades and centuries, actually, if you really think about it," he said.

"I just hope it ends very quickly," he added.

'Very concerned' over India's missile attacks on Pakistan: UN

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was "very concerned" about Indian military strikes on Pakistan, his spokesperson said on Tuesday, hours after India said it hit nine sites in Pakistani territory.

"The Secretary-General is very concerned about the Indian military operations across the Line of Control and international border. He calls for maximum military restraint from both countries. The world cannot afford a military confrontation between India and Pakistan," said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson.

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar discussed the recent developments between Pakistan and India in a phone call, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

RelatedTRT Global - Casualties as India attacks Pakistan; Islamabad's retaliation under way
RECOMMENDED

Minutes before the press conference at the White House, India’s military said it launched strikes under what it dubbed “Operation Sindoor,” targeting sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Jammu Kashmir.

India fired missiles on in southern Punjab province and targets several parts of Pakistan-administered Kashmir, killing three civilians, including a child, Pakistani officials say.

"Act of war"

"Some time ago from now, the cowardly enemy India launched air strikes on Subhanullah mosque in Bahwalpur's Ahmed East area, Kotli and Muzaffarabad at three places from the air," Pakistan army's spokesperson Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said early on Wednesday.

In a post on X, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decried the strike as an "act of war."

"Pakistan has every right to give a befitting reply to this act of war imposed by India, and a befitting reply is being given," he said.

RelatedTRT Global - Modi vows to cut off river waters flowing to Pakistan

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
US says killed al-Qaeda-linked leader tied to deadly ambush in Syria
Nigeria beat Egypt on penalties to take third place at AFCON
Europe pushes back hard against Trump’s Greenland tariff threats
EU and Mercosur seal landmark trade pact in defiant push against US protectionism
Trump threatens 8 European nations with tariffs over Greenland
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia
Uganda police deny arrest of opposition leader Bobi Wine as President Museveni nears reelection
Seven killed in suspected extortion shooting near Cape Town: police
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal