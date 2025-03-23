The Indian government’s decision to ban two moderate Hurriyat organisations – the Awami Action Committee (AAC), led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen (JKIM), headed by Shia leader, Masroor Abbas Ansari - under a stringent anti-terror law, has come as a surprise. Yet, in many ways, it fits. Unexpected though it may be, the move slots in like a missing piece in the larger puzzle of New Delhi’s evolving Kashmir strategy.



If it was simply a fresh crackdown on Kashmiri organisations, the appropriate question to ask would be, why now?



Pro-independence politics in Jammu and Kashmir has already been muted since India stripped the region’s autonomy in 2019, hacked the erstwhile state into two creating two splinter Union Territories, and established direct rule from New Delhi’s control.



Soon after the dismantling of the region, the government outlawed the Jamaat-e-Islami, JKLF, Muslim League, Democratic Freedom Party and Dukhtaran-e-Millat, arresting key activists and leaders. More recently , authorities cracked down on Jamaat literature and banned over 600 books.

Since 2019, the political activities of both AAC and JKIM have been severely curtailed. The Mirwaiz, for instance, has spent most of the past five years under house arrest , prevented even from delivering his Friday sermons at Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid. In recent months, he has made occasional and muted appeals to revive a political dialogue. JKIM, meanwhile, has remained virtually silent, especially after the death of its founder, Maulana Abbas Ansari, in 2022. There is no public evidence linking the group to any recent secessionist discourse.



Unjustified ban?

Both the JKIM and AAC share common ground. As moderate factions within the Hurriyat, they have engaged in political and socio-religious activism for over six decades.

Since 2019, the government has claimed a substantial decline in militancy , recently estimating the number of active militants at 76—of whom 59 are said to be foreigners. If these claims are accurate, and the political activities of overground Kashmiri leaders had already been effectively neutralised, what pressing security concern necessitated this ban?

The March 11 order declaring AAC an unlawful organisation, primarily cites decade-old cases—dating back to 2008-2011. It offers little evidence of recent offences. Instead, the justification relies on vague allegations of anti-national activity, rather than any demonstrable pattern of current or ongoing illegality.



The move appears to be speculative—based on assumptions about what the AAC might do, rather than any proven violations in the current political landscape.

The ban also disregards a critical aspect of the Mirwaiz’s history—he is not only a Kashmiri leader, but also a victim of militancy. His father, Mirwaiz Moulvi Farooq, was assassinated by unidentified gunmen on May 21, 1990. A day later, security forces opened fire on his funeral procession, killing scores of mourners. The younger Mirwaiz inherited both his father’s spiritual legacy and his political mantle, eventually becoming one of the founding members of the Hurriyat Conference – an amalgam of pro-independence political organisations.



Conflicting signals

The recent developments leading up to the ban add another layer of mystification. In 2017, the Mirwaiz’s Z-category security cover — a high-level government-provided security detail — was revoked after a police officer was lynched at the Jamia Masjid. However, this protection was recently reinstated, prompting Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to suggest that the security situation in the Valley was improving. His remark, however, sparked a public backlash .

Further complicating matters, in January, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq led a delegation to New Delhi , and presented a six-point memorandum to the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf Bill. The memorandum expressed concern over the government’s potential takeover of Waqf properties and reduced Muslim representation in proposed amendments.



At about the same time, news reports in a section of the Indian media, quoting unnamed ‘highly placed sources’ claimed that the Indian government was considering to reengage the Hurriyat in a dialogue for enlarging the constituency of peace.



However, seasoned Kashmir observers took these reports with scepticism, given that Narendra Modi’s government has pursued a hardline approach in the region since 2019—silencing dissent through media crackdowns, civil society restrictions, arrests, and intimidation tactics.



Against this backdrop, the timing of the ban raises questions. Was it a pre-emptive move to shut down the possibility of renewed political dialogue? Or part of a broader strategy to consolidate power in Kashmir by eliminating even the most moderate non-state voice?