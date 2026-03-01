The killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli strikes on Saturday has potentially brought the boiling Middle East cauldron to a tipping point, with the Shia-majority nation vowing to avenge the death of the 87-year-old leader.

Besides Khamenei, also killed in the devastating strikes in the heart of Tehran are Iran’s Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh and Secretary of the Defence Council Ali Shamkhani, besides members of the leader’s family.

Mohammad Pakpour, the commander of the all-powerful Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and Lt. Gen Abdolrahim Mousavi – who has led the country’s armed forces since his predecessor was killed during the 12-day conflict in June – were also among the killed members of Iranian military leaders.

There are also civilian casualties across the country as Israel-US strikes targeted many places, including an elementary girls’ school in Munib, leading to the deaths of more than 100 students.

Even as the US-Israeli attacks continue on Iran, thousands of people have taken to the streets in major cities like Tehran, Isfahan and Mashhad to mourn their supreme leader.



In the absence of the supreme leader, the country will be led by an interim leadership council consisting of the Iranian president, the head of the judiciary, and one of the jurists of the Guardian Council, a religious authority.

The death of Khamenei, who has headed the country since 1989 and whose word was final on matters of religious affairs, diplomacy and internal politics, has forced Iran into relatively uncharted territory.

Iran had been convulsed by widespread public protests in recent weeks over the crippling economic situation, and the political and religious leadership faces the unenviable task of rallying the country of over 90 million people.

The immediate focus will be on the potential new supreme leader, expected to be elected in the coming weeks.

Analysts and Iran-watchers believe that the new leader could be one among Hassan Khomeini, Mohammad Mehdi Mirbagheri, Alireza Arafi, Hassan Ameli and Hassan Rouhani.

Arafi has been appointed as the jurist member of Iran's Leadership Council, a body tasked with fulfilling the supreme leader's role until the Assembly of Experts elects a new leader.

Khomeini is the grandchild of Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the post-1979 Iranian revolutionary state and its first supreme leader, and Rouhani is the country’s former president. Mirbagheri and Ameli are well-known Shia clerics.

Will Iran’s post-1979 revolutionary state survive?

One of the biggest questions after Khamenei’s death concerns post-1979 revolutionary Iran, which has been governed by semi-theocratic and semi-democratic institutions within a complex structure since then.

For US President Donald Trump, a “regime change” has been at the top of the agenda in the Iran military strikes.

However, analysts feel that despite the devastating blow, the Iranian government is unlikely to just roll over and die immediately.

“The regime will not collapse due to these attacks nor Khamenei's death,” says Luciano Zaccara, a Doha-based political analyst on Iran and the Gulf, who experienced at least 12 missile salvos from Iran since yesterday..

“It may happen eventually, but not today, not this week, not in March, and... not in 2026,” Zaccara tells TRT World.

The anti-government elements do not have the necessary strength to galvanise a revolutionary momentum, he feels.

“The IRGC is now the guarantee of the regime's survival,” Zaccara says, referring to the country’s powerful and elite military force.

“They are actually defending Iran, so the IRGC is still… respected as part of this regime despite the heavy crackdown on protesters,” Zaccara adds, referring to the recent public unrest.

While the Iranian population has long suffered from Western sanctions since the 1980s, the current system’s “social base is still broad” as the IRGC continues to control weapons and money, providing millions of jobs to Iranians across the country, according to Zaccara.

But he also points out that Iran cannot keep firing missiles for a long time against US bases across the region due to its limited arsenal.