Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged allies to stop buying Russian oil and not to "look for excuses" to avoid sanctions.
US President Donald Trump has said that the US would only follow sanctions when all NATO members agree to the same.
"I urge all partners to stop looking for excuses not to impose sanctions—Europe, the US, the G7, the G20," Zelenskyy wrote on X.
"It is necessary to reduce the consumption of Russian oil, and this will definitely reduce Russia's ability to fight. We can hear the position of the US, and this position should be heard by all who still choose supplies from Russia rather than from other partners," he added.
'Time is of the essence'
Meanwhile, two US lawmakers sponsoring a bill to impose tough sanctions on Russia over its war on Ukraine said on Saturday they will urge fellow lawmakers this week to tie their bill to must-pass legislation on keeping the federal government operating.
Senator Lindsey Graham and US Representative Brian Fitzpatrick, both Republicans, have sponsored legislation for months to impose the measures on Moscow if it refuses to negotiate a peace deal with Ukraine. The measures include secondary sanctions on India and China for buying Russian oil.
Leaders in the Senate and House of Representatives have held off bringing the legislation to a vote, as President Donald Trump has been hesitant to impose sanctions on Russia. Trump has preferred instead to pile tariffs on goods coming to the US from India, the world's second leading buyer of Russian oil, after China.
The must-pass funding bill, known as a continuing resolution, or a CR, could offer the sponsors a way to get the bill passed.
"This week, we will be urging our colleagues, on both sides of the aisle, to join us in advancing this legislation and standing with freedom against tyranny," Graham and Fitzpatrick said in a release. "Time is of the essence."
The lawmakers praised Trump for saying on Saturday that the US was prepared to impose fresh energy sanctions on Russia but only if all NATO countries cease buying Russian oil and implement similar measures.
"We firmly believe the combination of sanctions and tariffs, along with the sale of high-end American weapons to Ukraine, is the key to bringing Putin to the table for a just and honourable peace," they said.