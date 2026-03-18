Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged the European Union to overcome Hungary's veto on a $103 billion loan vital to his country.

Zelenskyy, during a visit to Madrid to meet Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday, said he considered that the "main issue" of an EU summit that will be held on Thursday and Friday in Brussels.

"We are really counting on the countries and the EU to find ways to resolve this issue," he said.

Zelenskyy, who had previously called Hungary's position "blackmail", said in Madrid that "it is unfair" that the loan was being held up, as it was agreed before the end of 2025.

"In my view, appropriate arguments will be found" to have the loan unblocked, he said.

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Dispute over Druzhba pipeline

The EU and its member states provided about $224.9 billion in support to Ukraine, including $80.4 billion in military aid. In December 2025, EU leaders agreed to provide a $103.8 billion loan for 2026-2027.

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban — Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest ally in the EU — has been blocking the loan to Kiev, in part because of a pipeline that supplies his country with Russian oil that has been closed in Ukraine.

Ukraine has said the Druzhba pipeline was damaged by Russian strikes in January. The EU on Tuesday said it has offered to send European experts to help repair the conduit.