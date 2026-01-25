Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has called the transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria to Iraqi prisons “temporary”, urging countries to repatriate their nationals from among the terrorist group’s members.

“The step of temporarily transferring Daesh terrorist elements to Iraqi prisons aims to preserve both national security and regional security,” Sudani said during a meeting with Atul Khare, the UN under-secretary-general for operational support.

“Iraq has demonstrated its sense of responsibility and its ability to provide the correct solutions that ensure the prevention of terrorist activity,” he added in comments carried by the premier’s media office.

He urged the concerned countries to “repatriate their nationals from Daesh members and bring them to trial so they may receive their fair punishment.”

Khare, for his part, conveyed “the greetings and appreciation of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for Iraq’s positions in consolidating stability in the region and its cooperation in transferring Daesh terrorists, especially those holding Iraqi nationality,” the statement said.