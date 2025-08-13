WORLD
2 min read
At least 20 dead, dozens missing as boat capsizes off Italy's Lampedusa: UN
The UN refugee agency says dozens remain missing after a migrant boat carrying 97 people overturned off Lampedusa, with a one-and-a-half-year-old baby girl feared lost in the shipwreck.
At least 20 dead, dozens missing as boat capsizes off Italy's Lampedusa: UN
The boat was spotted from the air by a plane from Italy's financial police, local media said. / Photo: AP / AP
August 13, 2025

At least 20 irregular asylum seekers died after a boat overturned in the Mediterranean on Wednesday, with many more still missing, the UN's refugee agency (UNHCR) said.

"Deep anguish for the umpteenth shipwreck off the coast of Lampedusa, where UNHCR is now assisting the survivors. It looks to be 20 bodies found and as many missing," wrote the agency's spokesperson, Filippo Ungaro, on social media.

Italian news agency Radio Radicale said the boat had been carrying 97 people when it shipwrecked 14 miles southwest of Lampedusa.

Details remained sketchy but Save the Children Italy said that a baby girl, aged one-and-a-half, appeared to be lost in the shipwreck.

RaiRadio1 reported between 12 and 17 irregular refugees missing, and said that 60 survivors had been transported to safety on the island.

The boat, which had already overturned, was spotted from the air by a plane from Italy's financial police, it said.

RECOMMENDED

People heading to Italy from North Africa often cross in leaky or overcrowded boats via the central Mediterranean route, one of the world's deadliest, and arrive in Lampedusa.

The UNHCR said on Wednesday there have been 675 deaths on the central Mediterranean route so far this year.

As of Wednesday, 38,263 irregular refugees have arrived on Italy's shores this year, according to the Interior Ministry.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
China dismisses Philippines' South China Sea claims as 'misleading'
French farmers stage new Paris protest in bid to halt EU-Mercosur deal
US senator warns of rising Islamophobia and anti-Arab sentiment
US warns citizens to 'leave Iran now' as protests expand
Spain and Greece reaffirm support for full Gaza peace plan implementation
Pakistan and Indonesia nearing deal on drones and jets, including JF-17 — report
Trump imposes 25% tariff on countries trading with Iran 'effective immediately'
US senator sues Pentagon chief over 'unconstitutional' punishment
US 'screwed' if Supreme Court rules against tariffs — Trump
Over 100,000 US visas revoked under Trump’s anti-migrant push
London mayor rebuffs critics, Trump as murders fall to 10-year low
Nearly 95,000 children suffer malnutrition in Gaza in 2025: UN
Gambia tells ICJ Myanmar deliberately targeted Rohingya with 'horrific violence'
Somalia scraps UAE security, defence deals tied to key ports over sovereignty concerns
Turkish FM joins online talks on second phase of Gaza peace plan