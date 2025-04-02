Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will participate in the NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels on April 3-4, according to diplomatic sources.

The meeting comes ahead of the NATO summit in June and is expected to set the stage for further policy coordination among member states.

The sources said the meeting, marking the first collective consultation between the new US administration and NATO allies, will cover a range of security issues, including collective defence, the Ukraine war, and NATO’s cooperation with its Asia-Pacific partners.

The meeting will be held in four sessions.

The first, attended solely by NATO’s 32 member states, will focus on burden-sharing, defence expenditures, European security, strengthening defence industry infrastructure and preparations for the upcoming NATO Summit in The Hague this June.

Discussions will also cover the Russia-Ukraine conflict and its long-term impact on European security.

Türkiye's role

Fidan is expected to underscore Ankara's strategic key role in Euro-Atlantic security, noting that Türkiye remains a pillar of NATO’s southeastern flank, contributing to regional stability through its strong military and advanced defence industry.

The second session will expand discussions to NATO’s Asia-Pacific partners – Australia, South Korea, Japan, and New Zealand – addressing shared security challenges and deepening cooperation.