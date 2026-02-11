Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy intends to announce the plan for presidential elections and a referendum on February 24, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing Ukrainian and European officials involved in the planning.

Last week, Reuters reported that under a framework being discussed by US and Ukrainian negotiators, any peace deal would be submitted to a referendum by Ukrainian voters, who would simultaneously vote in national elections, adding that officials had discussed the possibility that the national election and referendum could occur in May.

Russia previously said it would consider guaranteeing security and ⁠refraining ​from strikes deep into Ukrainian territory if Kiev ‍holds elections. Russian President Vladimir Putin ‌also said Ukrainian citizens living in Russia should also be able to ‌take part ​in ⁠the voting.

Related TRT World - Russian strike on Ukraine kills four, including three children: official

Zelenskyy on Saturday said the US is proposing that Moscow and Kiev end the nearly four-year Russia-Ukraine war “by the beginning of this summer.”