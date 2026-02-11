WORLD
Ukraine plans presidential election, referendum in late February: Financial Times
Kiev is preparing to announce presidential elections and a referendum on a potential peace deal with Russia amid US-brokered negotiations.
Zelenskyy has said the US is proposing that Moscow and Kiev end the war “by the beginning of this summer.” / AP
February 11, 2026

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy intends to announce the plan for presidential elections and a referendum on February 24, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing Ukrainian and European officials involved in the planning.

Last week, Reuters reported that under a framework being discussed by US and Ukrainian negotiators, any peace deal would be submitted to a referendum by Ukrainian voters, who would simultaneously vote in national elections, adding that officials had discussed the possibility that the national election and referendum could occur in May.

Russia previously said it would consider guaranteeing security and ⁠refraining ​from strikes deep into Ukrainian territory if Kiev ‍holds elections. Russian President Vladimir Putin ‌also said Ukrainian citizens living in Russia should also be able to ‌take part ​in ⁠the voting.

Zelenskyy on Saturday said the US is proposing that Moscow and Kiev end the nearly four-year Russia-Ukraine war “by the beginning of this summer.”

Speaking to reporters at the White House in late January, Trump said the personal and political hostility between Zelenskyy and Putin has complicated efforts to end the conflict.

"Zelenskyy and Putin hate each other, and it makes it very difficult. But I think we're getting very close to getting a settlement," Trump said.

Trump over the past year has set several deadlines that have come and gone without apparent consequences.

US-brokered talks between envoys from Russia and Ukraine in recent weeks have been described by officials from both sides as constructive and positive, though there has been no sign of any progress on key issues in the discussions.

Zelenskyy said on Thursday that peace negotiations would continue in the near future.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
