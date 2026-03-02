An Iranian drone strike targeted Saudi Aramco’s Ras Tanura oil refining facility on Monday, igniting a fire, says media reports, as Saudi Arabia said it repelled the drones.

"Two drones attempting to attack the Ras Tanura refinery this morning were intercepted and destroyed," the official SPA news agency reported, quoting a spokesperson of the defence ministry.

"A limited fire resulted from falling shrapnel during the interception operation, with no civilian casualties."

The spokesperson added that the interception operation resulted in shrapnel falling near civilians.

The incident was also seen in widely circulated social media footage.

Reuters, citing an industry source, reported that Saudi Arabia's state oil giant shut its Ras Tanura refinery following the drone strike.