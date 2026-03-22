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Six die in Qatar helicopter crash during mission at sea
A "technical failure" caused a Qatari helicopter to crash at sea, resulting in six confirmed deaths, according to defence ministry.
Six die in Qatar helicopter crash during mission at sea
The helicopter suffered a technical malfunction during a routine duty mission, officials say. [File Photo: Qatar Defence Ministry]
a day ago

Qatar’s Interior Ministry said on Sunday that six of the seven people reported missing after a helicopter crash in the country’s territorial waters have been found dead.

A ministry statement said that ongoing search and rescue operations led to the recovery of six individuals who had been aboard the aircraft, confirming their deaths.

Authorities said specialised teams are continuing intensive efforts to locate the remaining missing person.

The ministry did not provide further details on the cause of the crash or the identities of those on board.

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Earlier Sunday, Qatar's Defence Ministry said a helicopter suffered a “technical malfunction” during a routine mission and crashed in the country's regional waters.

No immediate information was available on the cause beyond the technical malfunction, and there was no indication that the crash was the result of hostile action.

The incident occurred amid heightened regional tensions.

Since US and Israeli forces began joint attacks on Iran on February 28, Qatar has been hit repeatedly by Iranian drones and missiles, including several strikes on its Ras Laffan Industrial City, one of the world’s largest LNG hubs.

SOURCE:AA
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