Qatar’s Interior Ministry said on Sunday that six of the seven people reported missing after a helicopter crash in the country’s territorial waters have been found dead.

A ministry statement said that ongoing search and rescue operations led to the recovery of six individuals who had been aboard the aircraft, confirming their deaths.

Authorities said specialised teams are continuing intensive efforts to locate the remaining missing person.

The ministry did not provide further details on the cause of the crash or the identities of those on board.