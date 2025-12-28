US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and European leaders held a phone call on Sunday to discuss "concrete steps" to end the Russia-Ukraine war, according to Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

The call, which lasted more than an hour following a meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy, included French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Polish President Karol Nawrocki, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Stubb said on X.

"We discussed concrete steps on how to end the war. We are all working towards a just and lasting peace," he wrote.

Trump hosted Zelenskyy at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, to discuss the US plan to end the nearly four-year conflict.

The Ukrainian president arrived in the US on Sunday following a visit to neighbouring Canada.

Earlier, Trump said negotiations to end the Russia-Ukraine war are in their "final stages."



"I think we're in the final stages of talking," Trump told reporters.