4 civilians killed in Rapid Support Forces' attack on Al Fasher: Sudanese army
12 others injured in artillery strike on capital of North Darfur, western Sudan.
People at rally called for by Sudan's Popular Front for Liberation and Justice in Port Sudan on April 24, 2025 denounce the siege imposed by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Al Fasher city and express support for its residents. / AFP
April 26, 2025

The Sudanese army announced that four civilians were killed and 12 others injured due to artillery shelling carried out by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on the city of Al Fasher, the capital of North Darfur in western Sudan.

The army’s Sixth Infantry Division in Al Fasher said on Saturday: "The RSF militia carried out intermittent shelling of the city on Friday, which led to the martyrdom of four civilians."

The army further confirmed that the shelling also resulted in injuries to 12 others, who were immediately transferred to hospitals for medical treatment.

The RSF has not yet commented on the incident, but they have continued their artillery attacks on Al Fasher in recent days, which have led to numerous deaths and injuries, according to Sudanese authorities.

Al Fasher has seen deadly clashes between the Sudanese army and the RSF since May 2024, despite international warnings over the risks of fighting in the city, which serves as a hub for humanitarian operations in all five Darfur states.

Since April 15, 2023, the RSF has been battling the Sudanese army forces for control of the country, resulting in thousands of deaths and one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

More than 20,000 people have been killed so far, and 15 million others displaced, according to the UN and local authorities. Research from US scholars, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.

