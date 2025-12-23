AFRICA
2 min read
Sahel bloc launches Bamako-based broadcaster to promote regional narrative
The Alliance of Sahel States, including Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, advances media sovereignty and reviews confederation progress amid ongoing security cooperation.
Sahel bloc launches Bamako-based broadcaster to promote regional narrative
the AES Television was described as an instrument to counter disinformation and promote the region's narrative. / Reuters
December 23, 2025

The leaders of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger inaugurated a new confederal broadcaster headquarters during their second summit in Bamako, marking a key step toward shared media sovereignty for the Alliance of Sahel States (AES).

Malian President General Assimi Goita, Burkinabe President Capt. Ibrahim Traore and the Nigerien President General Abdourahamane Tiani jointly launched the AES Television, described in official communications as an instrument to counter disinformation and promote the region's narrative.

The inauguration followed arrivals and guided tours as part of the two-day summit, which opened on Monday and focuses on evaluating the first year's roadmap for the AES confederation, formed in 2024. The three military-led nations formally withdrew from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in January.

A Burkinabe presidency statement released on Tuesday said the leaders would review implementation reports, adopt decisions to consolidate achievements and address major challenges facing the bloc. Traore was also scheduled to meet the Burkinabe community in Mali.

RECOMMENDED

Recent milestones include the operational launch of the AES Unified Force (FU-AES) on December 20, when Goita handed over its standard to the new commander, with headquarters in Niamey and plans for around 5,000 troops to combat armed groups.

The Confederal Bank for Investment and Development (BCID-AES), established earlier this month with an initial capital of 500 billion CFA francs (nearly $900 million), aims to finance infrastructure, energy and agriculture projects, reducing reliance on external donors.

The AES, encompassing some 78 million people, continues to deepen integration in security, economy and information, signalling a push for greater regional autonomy in the Sahel.

RelatedTRT World - Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger withdraw from ICC, accusing the global tribunal of 'selective justice'
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
UN backs Rafah crossing reopening, stresses safe passage for civilians
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
US cutting tariffs on India to 18% after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil, says Trump
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
A who's who of powerful people named in the Epstein file dump
Türkiye welcomes steps that support peace, stability in Syria: Erdogan
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off