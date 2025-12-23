The leaders of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger inaugurated a new confederal broadcaster headquarters during their second summit in Bamako, marking a key step toward shared media sovereignty for the Alliance of Sahel States (AES).

Malian President General Assimi Goita, Burkinabe President Capt. Ibrahim Traore and the Nigerien President General Abdourahamane Tiani jointly launched the AES Television, described in official communications as an instrument to counter disinformation and promote the region's narrative.

The inauguration followed arrivals and guided tours as part of the two-day summit, which opened on Monday and focuses on evaluating the first year's roadmap for the AES confederation, formed in 2024. The three military-led nations formally withdrew from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in January.

A Burkinabe presidency statement released on Tuesday said the leaders would review implementation reports, adopt decisions to consolidate achievements and address major challenges facing the bloc. Traore was also scheduled to meet the Burkinabe community in Mali.