Jenna Ortega’s decision to walk away from Scream 7 is making headlines – but not for the reasons initially reported.

In a new interview with The Cut, the actress has recently clarified that her departure was tied to the firing of her co-star Melissa Barrera, who was removed from the film for sharing pro-Palestinian views. Initially, it was reported that Barrera’s exit was because of a scheduling conflict.

Barrera was dropped from the franchise by production company Spyglass Media in late 2023 after posting content on social media supporting the Palestinian cause amid Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.

The 34-year-old Mexican actor described the past year as the most challenging of her life, admitting that at one point, it felt like her career might be over.

Barrera has been publicly voicing her support for Palestinians through a series of social media posts . In one Instagram story, she referred to Gaza as “a concentration camp” and described Israel’s brutal war as “a clear genocide.”

She also criticised the role of Western media, accusing it of biased coverage and promoting divisive narratives. “We don’t need more hate,” she wrote, calling for an end to Islamophobia and hostility.

In another post, Barrera drew parallels between her own background and the Palestinian experience, stating, “I too come from a colonised country. Palestine will be free.”

That message was later labeled anti-Semitic by Spyglass Media, who fired her shortly after.

Her removal sparked backlash from fans and activists who saw it as part of a broader crackdown on pro-Palestinian speech in Hollywood.

Now, Ortega’s has ended her silence.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Ortega said her decision came as the original creative team began to fall apart – starting with Barrera’s firing.