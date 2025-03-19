WAR ON GAZA
Israeli army begins ground invasion to occupy Netzarim, bisect Gaza
Israel has said it expanded its control over the Netzarim axis in central Gaza, which separates northern Gaza from the south.
A destroyed house after Israeli forces withdrew from the Netzarim Corridor, during a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, near Gaza City, February 9, 2025. [REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas] / Reuters
March 19, 2025

The Israeli army has said that it launched a so-called “pinpoint” ground operation to expand a buffer zone between northern Gaza and the south.

"Over the past 24 hours, forces have launched a pinpoint, targeted ground operation in the central and southern Gaza to expand the buffer zone between the northern and southern Gaza,” army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said on Wednesday via Telegram.

"During the operation, the forces expanded their renewed control over the central Netzarim axis,” which separates northern Gaza from the south, he added.

At least 436 people were killed and over 670 others wounded in renewed Israeli air strikes in Gaza since Tuesday, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Nearly 50,000 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 112,000 others injured in a brutal Israeli military campaign in Gaza since October 2023.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

SOURCE:AA
