The Israeli army has said that it launched a so-called “pinpoint” ground operation to expand a buffer zone between northern Gaza and the south.

"Over the past 24 hours, forces have launched a pinpoint, targeted ground operation in the central and southern Gaza to expand the buffer zone between the northern and southern Gaza,” army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said on Wednesday via Telegram.

"During the operation, the forces expanded their renewed control over the central Netzarim axis,” which separates northern Gaza from the south, he added.

Related What are the Philadelphi, Netzarim corridors Israel wants full control of?

At least 436 people were killed and over 670 others wounded in renewed Israeli air strikes in Gaza since Tuesday, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.