Violence by illegal Israeli settlers against Palestinian civilians in the occupied West Bank rose by about 25 percent in 2025, according to Israeli media.

Haaretz newspaper, citing military data, said the number and scope of attacks by illegal settlers in the occupied West Bank have increased steadily and sharply since October 7, 2023.

Data showed that illegal settlers launched 1,720 violent attacks against Palestinians since the outbreak of the Gaza war in October 2023.

In 2025 alone, illegal settlers carried out 845 nationalist-motivated attacks against Palestinians, killing four people and wounding about 200 others.

The figure marks an increase of roughly 25 percent from 2024, when authorities recorded 675 attacks that killed six Palestinians and injured 149, Haaretz said.

About 750,000 Israeli illegal settlers live in hundreds of settlements across the occupied West Bank, including about 250,000 in occupied East Jerusalem.