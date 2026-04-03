The Israel-US war on Iran and Tehran’s retaliation have pushed food commodity prices higher due to higher energy and fertiliser costs, the UN's food agency said on Friday.

The UN's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said its Food Price Index, which measures the monthly changes in international prices of a basket of food commodities, had increased 2.4 percent in March from February.

It was the second rise in a row, which the agency said was largely due to higher energy prices linked to conflict in the Middle East.

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Within the index, the category of vegetable oil saw the sharpest rise, of 5.1 percent over February, as palm oil prices reached their highest point since the middle of 2022, due to effects from spiking crude oil prices, FAO said.

However, a “broadly comfortable” supply of cereal has cushioned the damage from the conflict, FAO said.