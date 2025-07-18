On July 8, Palestinian filmmaker and FilmLab Palestine founder Hanna Atallah stood inside the historic Atlas 1948 cinema, tucked in the heart of Taksim, Istanbul.

Outside, the city was abuzz with the July 15 commemoration of a failed coup attempt that featured exhibitions, open-air films, blood drives, and symbolic acts of unity, including a projection on Galata Tower.

One standout event was Stage of Resistance, a one-day programme blending film, art, and panel. Held under the main theme “Coup, Resistance, Freedom” and framed by the conceptual message “Our World is Under Threat!”

That spirit of defiance and resistance echoed powerfully through the evening’s centrepiece films. The event featured Atallah’s panel talk and film screening, alongside other artistic performances.

There is an urgency to tell the untold that pulses through Atallah’s films, where personal narratives become powerful tools of cultural and political resistance.

Filmed amid the destruction of the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza, every short becomes a shard of lived memory, tracing grief, routine, loss, and endurance.

The first, Upshot , is a raw, intimate portrayal of a couple in Gaza who lost their children during the war. It won Best Short at the Carthage Film Festival.

The second, Thank You for Banking With Us , dives into feminist themes.

Another cinematic segment that stood at the event was a gripping cinematic anthology: From Ground Zero from Gaza. The collection of stories emerged as a raw, unfiltered archive of truth spoken through the lens of survival and resistance.

Spearheaded by acclaimed Palestinian director Rashid Masharawi , who wasn’t present at the event, the project amplifies the voices of 22 young filmmakers from Gaza, each capturing untold fragments of life under siege.

At the panel, Atallah spoke about the reclamation of identity and preservation of memory through cinema.

Throughout his career, he has been committed to amplifying unheard voices. In 2014, he founded the non-profit organisation FilmLab Palestine in Ramallah, creating a platform to cultivate a cinema culture, raise audience awareness, and foster professional knowledge exchange.

We met him backstage, just moments before a panel discussion and screening began.

Cinema is survival

For Atallah, cinema is not simply entertainment. It is a survival tool. Growing up in Jerusalem gave Atallah not only a unique cinematic perspective but also a purpose.

“It shaped my method,” he says. “And it shaped my thoughts about what cinema could do, not just for me, but for my people.”

“If you want to understand people, you should go to their films. Cinema is where we preserve our history, our future, and our identity.”

When guests arrive for the Palestine Cinema Days festival, they are not chauffeured directly to gala screenings or cocktail receptions.

Instead, they are taken through winding hills, refugee camps, and the cold metal turnstiles of Israeli checkpoints .

“This is not tourism,” says Atallah. “We want them to feel what Palestinians feel, what it means to stop at a checkpoint just to move between your own cities. When you’ve stood at that wall, the films you watch later aren’t just stories. They’re true,” he tells TRT World.

“I remember once we were preparing for the closing ceremony in Ramallah. It was October—golden leaves on the ground, yet the sun was still kind,” Atallah says.

He leans back, eyes flickering as the memory rises.

“Our special guest was Ladj Ly , the French filmmaker behind Les Miserables . He was part of our jury that year. It should have been a celebration.”

But two hours before the final curtain call, celebration gave way to occupation.

“The Israeli soldiers broke into the Ramallah Cultural Palace ,” Atallah says. “They invaded the entire venue.”

His voice sharpens. “Soldiers were walking on the red carpet we had laid out for the guests. There are photos of them in full gear, right on the red carpet.”

Some of his colleagues were already at the venue; others, like Atallah, were en route. As tear gas filled the air and stones clashed with military boots, the team faced a choice: cancel the event or carry on.

“We didn’t cancel. We refused,” he says, firmly.

“Even if they left at midnight, we were going to have that closing ceremony.”

They told the audience not to give up their tickets, not to concede defeat.

“We would not let them erase our story that night.”

That moment is more than an anecdote. It is emblematic of Atallah’s vision: cinema as resistance. For Atallah, cinema is not just art. It is memory. It is refusal. It is resistance.

“For Palestinians, resistance is a daily act. It’s about freedom—a refusal to disappear.”

This belief is the guiding ethos behind FilmLab Palestine to preserve collective memory, and build a local film infrastructure amid ongoing political and physical occupation.

Narrative against erasure

