US President Donald Trump's White House ballroom has received final planning approval, but construction remains in limbo following a judicial order handed down earlier this week.

The National Capital Planning Commission (NCPC), which has several presidential appointees on its board, greenlit plans in an 8-1 vote on Thursday.

The scheme aims to construct a massive ballroom on the site of the White House's East Wing — previously best known for housing the First Lady's offices. It was demolished in September.

Planning approval does not, however, mean construction can go ahead unchecked.

On Tuesday, a federal judge ordered a halt to construction, citing a need for congressional approval. The president is "steward" of the White House, Judge Richard Leon wrote. "He is not, however, the owner!"

Will Scharf, the commission's chairman and a political ally of Trump, addressed the lawsuit before the vote, saying, "That order really does not impact our action here today.

"From my perspective, we have a project before us. We've been asked to review it, and that's really our job here today."