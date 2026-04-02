US President Donald Trump's White House ballroom has received final planning approval, but construction remains in limbo following a judicial order handed down earlier this week.
The National Capital Planning Commission (NCPC), which has several presidential appointees on its board, greenlit plans in an 8-1 vote on Thursday.
The scheme aims to construct a massive ballroom on the site of the White House's East Wing — previously best known for housing the First Lady's offices. It was demolished in September.
Planning approval does not, however, mean construction can go ahead unchecked.
On Tuesday, a federal judge ordered a halt to construction, citing a need for congressional approval. The president is "steward" of the White House, Judge Richard Leon wrote. "He is not, however, the owner!"
Will Scharf, the commission's chairman and a political ally of Trump, addressed the lawsuit before the vote, saying, "That order really does not impact our action here today.
"From my perspective, we have a project before us. We've been asked to review it, and that's really our job here today."
He noted that Judge Leon had placed a two-week delay on his stop-work order to allow the Trump Administration to appeal.
Passion project
The ballroom has become a passion project for Trump during his second term, and the president often discusses the plan in public appearances, press conferences and meetings.
Trump has repeatedly said that a large ballroom is needed to host, among other key events, state dinners for visiting dignitaries.
He has promised to meet the costs — estimated to be upwards of $400 million — with private donations, not tax payer money.