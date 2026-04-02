US
2 min read
Trump's White House ballroom gets panel approval, remains stalled by judge
The National Capital Planning Commission voted 8-1 in favour of approving the plan.
Trump's White House ballroom gets panel approval, remains stalled by judge
An attendee looks at the design plans for the Trump White House East Wing ballroom project during a National Capital Planning Commission meeting. / Reuters
April 2, 2026

US President Donald Trump's White House ballroom has received final planning approval, but construction remains in limbo following a judicial order handed down earlier this week.

The National Capital Planning Commission (NCPC), which has several presidential appointees on its board, greenlit plans in an 8-1 vote on Thursday.

The scheme aims to construct a massive ballroom on the site of the White House's East Wing — previously best known for housing the First Lady's offices. It was demolished in September.

Planning approval does not, however, mean construction can go ahead unchecked.

On Tuesday, a federal judge ordered a halt to construction, citing a need for congressional approval. The president is "steward" of the White House, Judge Richard Leon wrote. "He is not, however, the owner!"

Will Scharf, the commission's chairman and a political ally of Trump, addressed the lawsuit before the vote, saying, "That order really does not impact our action here today.

"From my perspective, we have a project before us. We've been asked to review it, and that's really our job here today."

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He noted that Judge Leon had placed a two-week delay on his stop-work order to allow the Trump Administration to appeal.

RelatedTRT World - US court orders Trump administration to stop White House ballroom construction

Passion project

The ballroom has become a passion project for Trump during his second term, and the president often discusses the plan in public appearances, press conferences and meetings.

Trump has repeatedly said that a large ballroom is needed to host, among other key events, state dinners for visiting dignitaries.

He has promised to meet the costs — estimated to be upwards of $400 million — with private donations, not tax payer money.

SOURCE:AFP
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