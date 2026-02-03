WORLD
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
US president says deep animosity between Putin and Zelenskyy remains the main obstacle to ending the war, adding that the administration is tackling multiple global crises at once.
Trump acknowledged that progress is slower than expected, citing deep animosity between Putin and Zelenskyy. / Reuters
February 3, 2026

US President Donald Trump has said that his administration is seeing early signs of progress in efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, while simultaneously engaging in diplomacy with Iran and across the Middle East.

Speaking from the Oval Office on Monday, Trump was asked about upcoming talks involving US special envoy Steve Witkoff, who is scheduled to meet Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

“You have Iran and you have Russia, Ukraine and you have the Middle East. We have a lot of things going,” Trump said, adding that many of the conflicts predated his return to office.

‘Tremendous hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin’

Turning to Ukraine, Trump said he was cautiously optimistic. “I think we’re doing very well with Ukraine and Russia. For the first time, I’m saying that,” he said, suggesting that “maybe” there could be “some good news.”

The president highlighted what he described as the scale of casualties, calling the conflict senseless. “We’re losing — 25,000 people a month are being killed in that war,” Trump said.

Trump again criticised former President Joe Biden’s handling of Ukraine aid, claiming the previous administration spent “$350 billion.”

He said his approach requires allies to shoulder more of the financial burden, arguing that European countries are paying the US for weapons through NATO arrangements. “We send missiles over there. They pay us in full. It doesn’t cost us 10 cents,” he said.

Despite emphasising costs, Trump said his primary aim was humanitarian. “What I really want to do is save those people from dying,” he said.

Trump acknowledged that progress has been slower than expected, citing deep animosity between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“There’s tremendous hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin,” he said, calling it a key obstacle to a faster resolution.

SOURCE:AA
