US President Donald Trump has said that his administration is seeing early signs of progress in efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, while simultaneously engaging in diplomacy with Iran and across the Middle East.

Speaking from the Oval Office on Monday, Trump was asked about upcoming talks involving US special envoy Steve Witkoff, who is scheduled to meet Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

“You have Iran and you have Russia, Ukraine and you have the Middle East. We have a lot of things going,” Trump said, adding that many of the conflicts predated his return to office.

Related TRT World - Israel wants US to attack Iran, but Trump favours tough diplomacy: report

‘Tremendous hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin’

Turning to Ukraine, Trump said he was cautiously optimistic. “I think we’re doing very well with Ukraine and Russia. For the first time, I’m saying that,” he said, suggesting that “maybe” there could be “some good news.”

The president highlighted what he described as the scale of casualties, calling the conflict senseless. “We’re losing — 25,000 people a month are being killed in that war,” Trump said.