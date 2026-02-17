The foreign ministers of Türkiye, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE issued a joint statement on Tuesday condemning Israel’s decision to designate large areas in the occupied West Bank as “state land,” describing the move as a serious escalation that violates international law and undermines prospects for peace.

According to an official statement released by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, the top diplomats of eight countries criticised Israel’s approval of procedures to register and settle land ownership across extensive areas of the occupied West Bank, the first such measure since 1967.

The ministers said the step is illegal and warned that it will accelerate settlement expansion and land confiscation.

“This illegal step constitutes a grave escalation aimed at accelerating illegal settlement activity, land confiscation, entrenching Israeli control, and applying unlawful Israeli sovereignty over the Occupied Palestinian Territory,” the joint statement said.

Against international law