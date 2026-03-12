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Israeli gunfire kills two Palestinians in the occupied West Bank
Latest killings come amid a sharp rise in violence across the occupied West Bank since the start of Gaza genocide.
Israeli gunfire kills two Palestinians in the occupied West Bank
Two Palestinians killed by Israeli fire near Nablus amid rising occupied West Bank aggression. [File] / AP
March 12, 2026

Israeli forces have shot dead two Palestinians near Nablus in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials say.

The Israeli military claimed two individuals attempted to carry out a combined ramming and shooting attack against its soldiers.

The Israeli military put out a statement claiming the duo "attempted to carry out a combined ramming and shooting attack against IDF soldiers”.

"The soldiers responded with fire,” the statement added.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said the two men, aged 24 and 25, were killed by Israeli gunfire.

The incident occurred near Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

After the attack, the area saw a significant military buildup. Israeli forces closed the Za’atara Junction to all vehicle traffic, while reinforcements and ambulances from Magen David Adom were deployed to the scene.

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Earlier this month, two Palestinian brothers were killed by Israeli settler gunfire in the occupied West Bank.

The killings come amid a surge in settler violence and as Israel ramps up its military presence in the territory.

Aggression in the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967, has risen sharply since the Israeli genocide in Gaza began.

The attacks and aggressions led by illegal settlers and Israeli forces has continued despite a ceasefire.

Israeli troops or illegal settlers have killed at least 1,045 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since October 2023.

RelatedTRT World - Illegal Israeli settlers set fire to a mosque in occupied West Bank
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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