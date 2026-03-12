Israeli forces have shot dead two Palestinians near Nablus in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials say.

The Israeli military claimed two individuals attempted to carry out a combined ramming and shooting attack against its soldiers.

The Israeli military put out a statement claiming the duo "attempted to carry out a combined ramming and shooting attack against IDF soldiers”.

"The soldiers responded with fire,” the statement added.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said the two men, aged 24 and 25, were killed by Israeli gunfire.

The incident occurred near Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

After the attack, the area saw a significant military buildup. Israeli forces closed the Za’atara Junction to all vehicle traffic, while reinforcements and ambulances from Magen David Adom were deployed to the scene.