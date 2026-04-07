WORLD
2 min read
Australian 'war hero' arrested over alleged murder of unarmed Afghan prisoners
A decorated soldier, once awarded the Victoria Cross, now faces war crimes charges following a years-long investigation into killings of civilians and prisoners in Afghanistan.
Australian 'war hero' arrested over alleged murder of unarmed Afghan prisoners
47-year-old ex-SAS soldier Ben Roberts-Smith is accused of murdering unarmed prisoners between 2009 and 2012. / AP
11 hours ago

One of Australia’s most celebrated soldiers has been arrested over alleged war crimes in Afghanistan, marking a dramatic fall from hero status to criminal suspect.

Federal police detained a 47-year-old former Special Air Service Regiment soldier, widely identified as Ben Roberts-Smith, over accusations he murdered unarmed prisoners between 2009 and 2012.

Authorities say he faces five counts of war crime murder, with investigators alleging victims were either shot by him or killed by subordinates acting on his orders.

“The victims were not taking part in hostilities,” police commissioner Krissy Barrett said, underscoring the gravity of the charges.

RelatedTRT World - From famous to infamous: Australian soldier loses war crimes defamation appeal

From national hero to war crimes accused

Roberts-Smith, a recipient of the Victoria Cross — Australia’s highest military honour — was once hailed for “conspicuous gallantry” in Afghanistan and celebrated as a national icon.

RECOMMENDED

But his reputation began to unravel in 2018 after investigative reports alleged he was involved in the killing of unarmed Afghan civilians. The reports triggered a sweeping probe into the conduct of Australian special forces.

The papers alleged Roberts-Smith had kicked an unarmed Afghan civilian off a cliff and ordered subordinates to shoot him. He was also said to have taken part in the machine-gunning of a man with a prosthetic leg, later using the limb as a drinking vessel with comrades.

He has consistently denied the allegations and launched legal action against the media outlets that first reported the claims.

Broader Reckoning for Australian Forces

The arrest comes amid a wider reckoning over Australia’s role in Afghanistan. Australia deployed 39,000 troops to Afghanistan over two decades as part of US and NATO-led offensives against the Taliban and other armed groups.

A landmark 2020 military inquiry found credible evidence that special forces unlawfully killed 39 civilians and prisoners, exposing allegations of executions, torture and a culture of impunity.

The government later appointed a special investigator to determine whether criminal charges should be brought against those involved.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump says Iran 'can be taken out in one night, and that might be tomorrow night'
By Sadiq S Bhat
Artemis astronauts break record for farthest human spaceflight
Russia warns of response if Baltic states allow Ukrainian drones in airspace
Extremist Israeli minister storms Al-Aqsa Mosque again amid ongoing closure
ICRC urges respect for war rules after Trump's renewed rhetoric against Iran
Israel continues to undermine all efforts to end Iran war: Türkiye's Erdogan
China's Xi pushes rapid new energy system development as Middle East war continues
Turkish communications head marks Anadolu Agency's 106th anniversary
'Another war crime by US-Israel': Outrage grows after strike targets Iran's Sharif University
Deadly Israeli attacks on Lebanon continue as dozens more killed in last 24 hours
Israeli fire kills 12 more Palestinians, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire
Iran rejects temporary truce with US, demands guarantees to end 'imposed war'
EU chief labels US-Israeli strikes on Iran civilian infrastructure 'illegal'
US-Israeli strikes near Iran nuclear power plant 'must stop': IAEA
US-Israeli strike hits Iran's largest petrochemical complex