One of Australia’s most celebrated soldiers has been arrested over alleged war crimes in Afghanistan, marking a dramatic fall from hero status to criminal suspect.

Federal police detained a 47-year-old former Special Air Service Regiment soldier, widely identified as Ben Roberts-Smith, over accusations he murdered unarmed prisoners between 2009 and 2012.

Authorities say he faces five counts of war crime murder, with investigators alleging victims were either shot by him or killed by subordinates acting on his orders.

“The victims were not taking part in hostilities,” police commissioner Krissy Barrett said, underscoring the gravity of the charges.

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From national hero to war crimes accused

Roberts-Smith, a recipient of the Victoria Cross — Australia’s highest military honour — was once hailed for “conspicuous gallantry” in Afghanistan and celebrated as a national icon.