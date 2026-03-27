More than 300 US troops have been wounded since the start of the Iran war on February 28, US Central Command has said.

"Since the start of Operation Epic Fury, approximately 303 US service members have been wounded. The vast majority of these injuries have been minor, and 273 troops have returned to duty," US Navy Captain Tim Hawkins said.

A US official who asked not to be identified told AFP that 10 US troops remain seriously wounded.

A report by ABC News said most of the injuries were due to Iranian one-way attack drones and explosive munitions, with troops sustaining injuries from nearby blasts.

A US official told ABC News that the majority of injuries were traumatic brain injuries.

13 US service members have also been killed in the US war with Iran.