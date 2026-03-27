More than 300 US troops have been wounded since the start of the Iran war on February 28, US Central Command has said.
"Since the start of Operation Epic Fury, approximately 303 US service members have been wounded. The vast majority of these injuries have been minor, and 273 troops have returned to duty," US Navy Captain Tim Hawkins said.
A US official who asked not to be identified told AFP that 10 US troops remain seriously wounded.
A report by ABC News said most of the injuries were due to Iranian one-way attack drones and explosive munitions, with troops sustaining injuries from nearby blasts.
A US official told ABC News that the majority of injuries were traumatic brain injuries.
13 US service members have also been killed in the US war with Iran.
Six crew members died when a US military refuelling plane crashed in western Iraq
Six US service personnel were killed when an Iranian drone struck an operations centre at a civilian port in Kuwait, and a seventh US service member died after being wounded in an attack on the Prince Sultan airbase in Saudi Arabia.
Regional escalation has continued since the US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran on February 28, killing more than 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Tehran has retaliated with waves of drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, inflicting casualties and infrastructure damage while disrupting global markets and aviation.