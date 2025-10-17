The Zero Waste Forum commenced in Istanbul on Friday, organised by the Zero Waste Foundation, which was launched under the patronage of Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan, the Environment, Urbanisation, and Climate Change Ministry, and the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry.

The Zero Waste Project was initiated by Erdogan, who is also chair of the UN High-Level Advisory Council on Zero Waste and the Foundation's honorary president, in cooperation with the UN.

The forum is being held for the first time this year, under the theme “People, Places, Progress.”

Key areas of focus will be transforming policy to practice, scaling solutions, mobilising finance, and building alliances.

During the three-day forum, with participants from 104 countries and 118 international partners, panels will explore themes such as the definition of zero waste, regulations, finance, organic waste, the future of fashion, recycling, the impacts of AI, technology, and solutions.